Despite the benefits, you might be wondering why people still choose four-wheelers over their two-wheel counterparts. The latter includes motorcycles, scooters, bicycles, and their electrified versions. We believe it could be the lack of protection from the elements, which is indeed a major inconvenience for the daily commute. A French designer shares a potential solution dubbed the NANO Mobilize.

Unique or quirky concepts never fail to draw our interest, and this creative proposal by Jade Rivalland fits the bill. Two-wheelers are fundamentally compact and highly maneuverable forms of transport. It’s easier to weave through traffic, and parking spaces are typically more accessible thanks to their slimmer profile.

Sadly, exposure to rain, wind, snow, and heat is also part of the package. What we have here is “an urban vehicle inspired by fashion and streetwear,” describes the creator. “Made by young people, for the young people.” From our perspective, the NANO Mobilize resembles a low-slung, single-seat e-bike with an aviation-inspired cockpit.

It offers a recumbent riding position with traditional handlebars for steering. Instead of an integrated instrument cluster, the renders hint at a mounting point for smartphones. It’s safe to say your handset pairs with the NANO Mobilize via a companion app to display all types of telemetry and control some functions.

For safety, the seat comes with a harness, while a rollbar wraps over the headrest. An aerodynamic body provides another protective barrier against impacts in the event of a collision. We can also see a cargo rack just above the rear wheel. Finally, the NANO Mobilize has LED headlights and taillights for visibility at night.

Images courtesy of Jade Rivalland/Behance