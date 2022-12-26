Boasting a standard output of 700 horsepower and 640 lb-ft, the Ford F-150 Raptor R is one beastly pickup truck. This bad boy gladly welcomes any challenges as it’s equipped to handle everything you throw at it. However, some buyers might want to get more out of their machines. Hennessey Performance Engineering is ready to oblige with the VelociRaptoR 1000 upgrade package.

All of you should know by now that when the aftermarket tuning outfit based in Sealy, Texas affixes a number to the name, it intends to hit those digits. As such, they are promising a 40% boost over what the Blue Oval is shipping the truck with.

There’s no need to wait long either as the donor vehicle for the VelociRaptoR 1000 will launch in early 2023. “With 30 years of experience in ‘making fast cars faster,’ Hennessey’s engineers have a solid process in place to fast-track vehicle R&D,” reads the press materials.

The team points out the similarities between the 5.2-liter Predator V8 with that on the Mustang GT500. Thus, they know their way around the powertrain and already have something special in mind. Among the tweaks in store for the VelociRaptoR 1000 are a 3.8-liter supercharger, a new supercharger belt, larger fuel injectors, high-flow induction, and new fuel lines.

Additional calibration should push the output to approximately 1,000 bhp and above 850 lb-ft of torque. This will make “the adept off-road pick-up one of the quickest and most powerful in the world.” As with any build from Hennessey Performance Engineering, the VelociRaptoR 1000 includes a two-year/24,000-mile warranty. The books are now open for those eager to create this monster.

Images courtesy of Hennessey Performance Engineering