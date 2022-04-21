Affluent buyers are starting to realize the advantages of twin-hull vessels over the typical monohull models. The latter may be sleeker in appearance, but a narrower beam limits what’s possible on, above, and below deck. As such, why not consider all the lavish options available, when you have something like the Heliotrope 48 Space Grace & Pace ready to go.

The shipbuilder is calling it “Space Grace & Pace” for a good reason. First off, the catamaran measures 48.39 feet long and 23.72 feet wide. The Naval architect responsible for its construction is Albatross Marine Design. The firm offers a default layout, but clients can also go fully bespoke.

According to those behind its sporty silhouette, the 48 Space Grace & Pace’s standout feature is the flybridge. The spacious area spans 226 square feet which is more than enough wiggle room for a sizeable party of people. This section shows two seats in front of the controls, a small wet bar with a sink, and a full-width C-shape seat with two telescoping tables.

As for the main deck, the aft touts full beam seating which can double as an alfresco dining area with tables and additional chairs. To the bow of the 48 Space Grace & Pace is a recessed lounging spot with wraparound seats that can also function as sunbeds.

Within the superstructure is the galley and saloon – a perfect hangout to escape the harsh rays of the sun. Below deck, each of the volumes holds two cabins with ensuite bathrooms. The Heliotrope 48 Space Grace & Pace is outfitted with twin 260-horsepower diesel engines for propulsion. Top cruising speeds depending on sea conditions range anywhere between15 to 20 knots.

Images courtesy of Heliotrope