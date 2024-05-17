Camping tents are traditionally built to rest on the ground and so it’s up to the user to find ways to make themselves comfortable when lying inside, either by using a quilt or a small mattress. South Korean tent designer Jake Lah, saves you this trouble with his ingenious Helinox Tactical Cot Tent, which is designed to attach and enclose a line of Helinox Cots so you don’t have to sleep on the cold hard ground.

The tent turns your cot into a fully enclosed, secure sleeping space that protects you from the harshest environments when adventuring outdoors. Either while camping, fishing, motorcycle touring, hiking, and more. It is available in durable 70D nylon ripstop and breathable 40D polyester hexagon mesh. Both versions come with a durable and water-repellent PU-coated 70D nylon taffeta floor.

The Helinox Tactical Cot Tent is designed to sit atop a Helinox Cot (sold separately) using an intuitive set-up involving poles and clips. Shock-corded poles lock the frame into place while pole clips attach the tent to the frame for a swift and easy installation. Meanwhile, reinforced corners provide additional security by preventing the poles from coming out.

There are also ties and corner sleeves that secure the tent to the cot frame and four J-stakes anchor the tent to the ground. The tent is made from proprietary strong and durable DAC aluminum alloy and nylon resin hubs to ensure it can withstand the elements.

Moreover, the Helinox Tactical Cot Tent offers several interior storage pockets, including four mesh pockets (two on the ceiling and two on the sides). It also has four interior loops for hanging gear. This tent is collapsible and lightweight at just 3.5 lbs. when packed and easily packs into its 22.5” x 8” x 8” ultralight ripstop cinch bag. It has double-sided zip doors on each side that can be fully opened and stuffed into pockets when not in use.

Images courtesy of Helinox