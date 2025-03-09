This 25-feet-long and 8-feet-wide tiny house by Tiny House Listings perfectly balances durability and elegance. It offers a sustainable yet comfortable living experience, offering a spacious interior layout maximized to its full functional potential.

Built on a double-axle gooseneck trailer, this house is ideal for those constantly on the road since it’s easy to tow. Its exterior features wood cladding and metal roofing, complemented by operable glass windows on both sides for ventilation and natural lighting.

A quaint porch on one end of the house sheltered by a gabled roof ushers guests inside the living room via double glass doors. The living area is fully maximized for rest and relaxation. It has a custom-built sofa and an entertainment center neatly integrated for easy access to media solutions.

Then adjacent to the living room is the heart of the home: the well-equipped kitchen. Tiny House Listings equipped the kitchen with sleek quartz countertops and generous amount of cabinetry for storage and meal preps. It has modern appliances including a refrigerator and a propane-powered four-burner stove. This area is open for additional installation of modern appliances like an oven or dishwasher.

The kitchen offers direct access to the bathroom which has a flushing toilet and shower. Meanwhile, the bedroom is on the raised gooseneck section of the trailer at the opposite end of the home. It is large enough to host a double bed and has enough headroom unlike typical loft bedrooms in most tiny houses.

The bedroom’s elevated design gives this home by Tiny House Listings its unique structural characteristic. It offers a cozy space for sleeping and relaxing. This home is ideal as a guest house, an ADU, or even as a full-time residence.

Images courtesy of Tiny House Listings