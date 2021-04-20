The pandemic may have people staying home and avoiding crowded places but this doesn’t necessarily mean isolating in the bedroom. Staying in the backyard or going off-grid to commune with nature can also be rewarding in these anxiety-inducing times. And when it comes to the outdoors, there’s nothing like a good seat to keep us comfortable just like the Helinox Incline Festival Chair.

This bucket chair provides a backrest and a fully-relaxed recline mode for full comfort. Plus, its unique adjustable base lets you slide the legs back and forth to level your chair for stability and comfort even on sloped ground. The adjustable seating angle then lets you tilt back or sit up straight. It also features a low backrest that doesn’t block views and wide feet to prevent sinking.

The Helinox Incline Festival Chair is designed for outdoor enthusiasts as such it comes with strong and durable construction. Its frame is from ultralightweight yet exceptionally strong DAC aluminum alloy poles, the same ones used on expedition-level backpacking tents. Meanwhile, high-strength nylon resin makes up the joining components and Hubs.

This camping chair even employs 600D woven polyester to make it breathable and durable. It is also lightweight at just 1.36 kilograms and supports up to 145 kilograms of weight. Best of all, it cleans easily with soap and water.

The Helinox Incline Festival Chair packs down small and comes with its own carrying bag with a rolltop opening and side buckle closures. It is available in a combo of black and blue color and tie-dye orange.

Images courtesy of Helinox