The Heimplanet KIRRA is a lightweight, 2-person tent designed to “unroll, inflate & done!” It weighs just 3.8 kg. yet packs features geared for all-season use.

Thanks to Heimplanet’s new variant of their Inflatable Diamond Grid (IDG), they were able to handle the struts of the airframe more efficiently. The product is a stable tent with a footprint of 5.2 m² (inner tent 4.2 m²). It not only has a roomy interior but also plenty of space to store equipment. The awning offers plenty of room along with the interior sewn-in pockets and the removable compartment under the roof.

The Heimplanet KIRRA tent guarantees protection from the elements with improved fabric quality. The tent uses 40D High Tenacity polyester with double ripstop all throughout for higher tensile strength and tear resistance. The fabric is also softer to the touch than regular polyester yarns and rustles less.

Thanks to its high-quality weatherproof and durable materials, the KIRRA can handle rain, snow, wind, and summer heat. Its Flysheet extends to the ground for extra protection during extreme weather conditions, while the interior has a breathable nylon ripstop construction that prevents ice crystals from blowing in.

Moreover, the Heimplanet KIRRA tent provides several optimal ventilation options for efficient air circulation. The Flysheet is adjustable via elastic hooks, there are closable upper vents, and the chimney also helps maximize air circulation. This outdoor shelter even comes with a multi-chamber safety system that provides stability in case of failure. The chambers also allow for easy repairs or replacements of parts of the IDG mesh.

