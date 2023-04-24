Relax and rejuvenate in the English countryside in The Bothy by Wildsmith, a luxury spa for locals and travelers where they can relax, rejuvenate, and disconnect from modern technologies.

Heckfield Place, located in the south of England in Hampshire, has just opened a bigger and better version of The Little Bothy that spans 17,000 square feet. It offers six treatment rooms, a movement studio, two fitness rooms, and a Bothy shop that sells Wildsmith’s sustainable products.

The Bothy by Wildsmith, which was developed in partnership with the skincare brand Wildsmith (hence the name) uses local finishes like fossilized limestone floors and antique Hampshire bricks from the original Bothy. The spa showcases an expansive indoor pool called “The Waters” which boasts 29,434 hand-laid tiles.

Moreover, this luxury spa offers holistic treatments that are “intrinsically linked to the estate.” Wildsmith specifically curated the menu which includes bodywork, facials, meditation, and massages, with master practitioners specializing in naturopathy, osteopathy, and reiki.

The Bothy by Wildsmith vouches for the 135-minute Wildsmith Time massage, which involves kinesiology and the application of essential oils. Then there’s the 90-minute Radical Botany Facial which offers techniques like myofascial release and acupressure to leave your skin radiant and toned.

The spa also offers craniosacral holds to foot reflex therapy, forest bathing, and cold plunges. Then there’s another offering called the Oak Terrace, which offers outdoor hydrotherapy and thermal experiences via steam room, sauna, and “temperature-and-mood-shifting” shower. The best thing about The Bothy by Wildsmith is that you do not have to leave the comforts of the English countryside after your treatments. You can book a stay at Heckfield Place and rooms start at $681.

Images courtesy of Heckfield Place