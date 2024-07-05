After tantalizing the taste buds of drinkers earlier this year with an exquisite 18-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon, Heaven Hill is not the type to rest on its laurels. Instead, the distillery is keeping drinkers on their toes by following up with another exciting release. We have here a trio of spirits launched under the Grain to Glass series.

The expressions on offer are a Kentucky straight bourbon, a Kentucky straight wheated bourbon, and Kentucky straight rye. This latest drop feels like the holidays came early as we get to enjoy three distinct recipes closely curated by experts from start to finish.

Traditionally, grain-to-glass classifications allude to whiskey that uses grains grown on-site or on farmland owned by the distillery. However, Heaven Hill has partnered with Beck’s Hybrids and Peterson Farms to exclusively source the ingredients required for the Grain to Glass mash bill.

For the 2024 edition, each bottle’s label will be marked with the Beck’s 6158 as the corn seed varietal. All three whiskeys in the Grain to Glass collection were distilled in 2017, and then aged in the group’s Cox’s Creek site at rickhouse W3. It’s roughly a six-year age statement on these bad boys.

Tasting notes for each expression were also officially listed by Heaven Hill to give buyers a teaser of what to expect. Starting with the Kentucky straight bourbon, you’re looking at a golden amber hue with aromas of fresh oak, apples, and pears. Flavors of spice, orchard fruit, and floral accents with a peppery and oaky sweet finish.

Next is the Kentucky straight wheated bourbon which has a shade of deep auburn with aromas of oak, cedar, whole wheat bread, almonds, and walnuts. A sip reveals tastes of pepper, toasted whole wheat bread, and molasses, with a finish of oak tannins, pepper, and sweet molasses.

Finally, the Kentucy straight rye flaunts the color of pale mahogany and smells like dried flowers, dried grass, and toasted oak. Heaven Hill details a palate of cigar tobacco, butterscotch, spices, and caramel with charred oak, campfire smoke, and cinnamon for the finish. The Grain to Glass series 2024 Edtiion is available right now.

Images of Heaven Hill