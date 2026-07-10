There’s no shortage of exceptional American whiskeys to sample, collect, or resell this year. We can safely say the trend indicates major releases pegged for each month, which is awesome news for whiskey enthusiasts. Heaven Hill has several lined up for its fans as part of the 2026 Year of Wheat Grain to Glass series.

The first to drop is a Kentucky straight wheated bourbon whiskey. This is the distillery’s third edition and should be on the shelves of liquor stores now. Online retailers might have these available as of this writing. As the first of the trio slated for gradual distribution, it’s bound to impress and keep you coming back for more.

Official details indicate that this dram is still using the same recipe as the previous two. According to the press release, the corn seed varietal this time is Beck’s 6269, while the mashbill remains at 52% corn, 35% wheat, and 13% malt. Distillation was back in 2019, and the liquid was then transferred to number 3 char barrels. In total, there are 170 casks.

This expression from the 2026 Year of Wheat Grain to Glass series exudes a bright copper hue. Meanwhile, it touts aromas of savory barbecue spices and polished oak. Tasting notes then detail white pepper, tropical fruit, and Sandalwood. Lastly, the finish is “new leather and dried grasses with a linger of complex spices.”

As for the rest of the lineup, what follows is a specialty barrel Kentucky straight wheated bourbon – aged in French oak barrels. Rounding out the 2026 Year of Wheat Grain to Glass series is an extra-aged 9-year-old Kentucky straight wheated bourbon. These are due for October and December releases, respectively.

Images courtesy of Heaven Hill