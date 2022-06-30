Packing for a trip whether for business or pleasure always requires you to be ready when the unexpected arises. We’re talking about those unannounced meetings, surprise dates, or visits to tourist destinations. You need to get your wardrobe prepped for the ideal occasion and a short-sleeved shirt is always a versatile choice just like the Heather Henley from Faherty Brand.

A T-shirt is always a safe choice for just about any occasion. You can go professional and pair it with a blazer and slacks or go casual with just jeans and sneakers. This relaxed henley from the Faherty brothers is a warm-weather essential with its cool fabric. It is made from 60% cotton to make it breathable and 40% polyester to give it just the right amount of stretch.

The Heather Henley from Faherty Brand uses long-staple cotton woven through a specialized yarn spinning technique. The process gives the fabric its long-lasting softness. Then there’s the placked reinforced with twill tape to add structure and durability.

Moreover, the yarn used is heathered to give the shirt a nice depth of texture. This way you not only stay comfortable but also look cool all day long no matter where you are or what you are up to. Then there’s the dropped rear hem and faux corozo buttons that complete the design.

The Heather Henley from Faherty Brand comes with subtle branding so the shirt stands out. It has the brothers’ trademark Faherty sun and wave label, which speaks of their love for the casual cool of surf culture that harks back to their days growing up with the ocean in their backyard.

