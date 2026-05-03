Hasbro and Disney Consumer Products welcome the arrival of “The Mandalorian and Grogu” film with the release of the “Ultimate Grogu.” It’s the “most life-like, interactive, and expressive Grogu character Hasbro has ever created,” arriving in a screen-accurate 1:1 frame.

“Our goal with Ultimate Grogu was to make fans feel like he’s truly part of their world,” said Adam Biehl, Head of Disney Action Brands at Hasbro. The animatronic physically replicates the beloved “Star Wars” character, from its physical appeance to its movements. The interactive figure features an intricate internal network of built-in motors, microphones, and sensors that make it incredibly life like.

The hidden hardware allows “Ultimate Grogu” to cycle through over 250 distinct animations and sounds. These are accessible through three different interactive play modes. These mechanical components create a realistic depiction of the character. The toy behaves in a life-like manner. It waves, giggles, “toddles” forward with calculated precision, and more.

Meanwhile, the figure uses screen-accurate materials for its external appearance to drive home its realistic nature. It has a soft skin face, rooted hair, and a soft fabric robe layered with chainmail. Additionally, it comes with accessories inspired by the upcoming “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” film. These include a cross strap, satchel, and beskar rondel armor.

Hasbro’s Ultimate Grogu” is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and Fan Channel retailers, with two pre-order options launching simultaneously. The first option is a standard packaging that starts shipping in early 2027. Meanwhile, a limited-edition First Edition unit that starts shipping in early 2027 comes in a special edition packaging with a collector card.

Images courtesy of Hasbro