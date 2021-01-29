The Harp & Hill Wayfarer Bag combines form, style, and functionality. It is a well-thought-out duffel bag that can carry your everyday work needs or travel essentials.

This is a versatile duffel bag that packs like a suitcase with a 35L storage offering. Its interior storage compartments neatly segregate personal items and tech tools. It zips open to reveal one space for your clothes on one side and for your electric tools on the other. The dual compartments keep everything in place neatly and securely while traveling.

Likewise, the middle has a padded pocket to keep a 16-inch laptop and a zipped pocket for other valuables. The laptop compartment sits in the middle so it balances the bag. The top access zippers let you easily access the laptop and inside side pockets without having to open the bag all the way.

The Harp & Hill Wayfarer Bag uses an animal-friendly and innovative leather replacement, which is a flexible and ultra-durable water-microfiber leather. The water-resistant fabric makes for a lightweight carry at just 1.5 kg. and for easy wipe-off clean. Remove dirt and dust with a simple wipe-off with a cloth or soft bristle brush. Stains require spot clean using cold water and a cloth or brush. Meanwhile, the addition of high-grade ballistic nylon lends the bag its durability so it can withstand the rigors of daily use.

This duffel bag comes with a detachable shoulder strap and trolley sleeves for luggage handles. It even has a USB 3.0 charging port on the outside so you can power up your mobile devices while on the go.

Images courtesy of Harp & Hill