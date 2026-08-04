We’re sure most of you agree that it’s a real downer when cool concepts remain only as such, right? Even more so when manufacturers seem to have nailed everything their customers call for in a new product. However, there are times when the hype reaches the right people, especially those who can make decisions in our favor. This might be the case for Harley-Davidson’s RMCR.

After making its debut at the Mama Tried Motorcycle Show earlier this year, the overall reception was extremely positive. Unfortunately, the Revolution Max Café Racer (RMCR) back then was supposedly only a one-off concept. Although there was a noticeable intent to buy from the crowd, the company did not acknowledge anything just yet.

Thanks to some clever sleuthing, people reportedly stumbled on recent trademark applications for “RMCR” and “RMXR” by the American manufacturer. Until an official announcement of availability makes the headlines, let’s all cross our fingers and hope for the best. Anyway, the specifications that follow aren’t final, but are likely to stay the same.

Most of you are probably still drooling over the 2026 Deadwood, which is drop-dead gorgeous. We would have preferred a similar blackout motif, but it looks just as stunning in its current iteration. Hardcore Harley-Davidson fanatics tell us the inspiration behind this two-wheeler is the XCLR — a timeless classic.

Meanwhile, this bad boy calls on Harley-Davidson’s 1250 cc Revolution Max to crank out about 150 horsepower and 94 lb-ft of torque. Such a formidable powerplant at the heart of a robust frame with an aggressive outline equates to adrenaline-pumping rides. Lastly, the sporty RMCR flaunts a two-into-two Akrapovič exhaust system and carbon fiber bodywork.

Images courtesy of Harley-Davidson