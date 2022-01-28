After featuring several exciting releases and announcements from the moto scene, we were wondering what Harley-Davidson was cooking up for 2022. We did not have to wait long to find out as the beloved American marque pulls the covers off a stellar lineup for this year. There’s a lot to unpack, but let’s talk about the Custom Vehicle Operation (CVO) service.

For enthusiast’s who have always wanted bespoke builds directly from the Milwaukee, Wisconsin marque, the CVO is exactly what you need to look into. So far, there are four distinct variants to pick from: Street Glide, Road Glide, Road Glide Limited, and Tri Glide.

The establishment’s regular offerings are already mechanical masterpieces, but this elevates everything to whole a new level. It will take some time to adjust, but Harley-Davidson loyalists should soon be able to tell a CVO model apart from the standard trims.

Only the highest level of craftsmanship goes into each ride with exclusive styling and chromatic combos. These cruisers also get to flaunt custom liveries. Another easier way to tell is to check the powertrain. Only those from this premium range get to hold the big guns.

Each CVO machine rolls out with a Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-twin engine. These beefy 117-cubic-inchers are tuned to deliver flagship performance. Harley-Davidson lists torque at about 126 lb-ft at 3,750 RPM. Of course, each unit also comes with the latest H-D rider safety technology.

Blast your favorite tunes in high-fidelity via the Rockford Fosgate audio systems with support for Bluetooth connectivity. Harley-Davidson has a slew of fresh faces in its stable this year, but the CVO versions are some of the best options you can get right now.

Images courtesy of Harley-Davidson