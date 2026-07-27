Motorcycles from Harley-Davidson are a slice of Americana people can’t seem to get enough of. Even if you’re not a huge bike enthusiast, the heritage behind these two-wheelers can change that outlook in a heartbeat. The 2026 Deadwood is perhaps one of the meanest minimalist rides you can get your hands on. Part of it comes from the Black Denim paint job.

Take a good look at this machine. The blackout colorway, rendered mostly in a matte finish, is one of the sexiest we’ve seen from the badge yet. Meanwhile, the gloss black trims and orange script on the fuel tank are subtle sources of contrast that just work. This stripped-back profile resembles a typical hardtail configuration.

However, the 2026 Deadwood technical specifications indicate otherwise. It reads, “hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 43mm stroke; cam-style preload adjustment, for the rear shocks. In the meantime, the front fork incorporates “dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; ‘beer can’ covers.”

Next up are the matching front and rear black tubeless laced rims with 36 bright spokes for a classic vibe. Another defining trait of this moto is the signature solo saddle and handlebar placement for a low, yet ergonomic riding stance. In line with the dark motif is a chopped, smoke-tint windshield.

At the core of every frame is a 1,923 cc Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic engine, good for 98 horsepower and 120 lb-ft of torque. Connecting to the mill is a two-into-one exhaust system. Harley-Davidson also hooks up the 2026 Deadwood with modern upgrades such as USB-C charging, adjustable brake levers, rider safety technologies, multiple ride modes, and a 5″ analog-digital instrument gauge.

Images courtesy of Harley-Davidson