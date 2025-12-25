When you regularly scan auction houses for the latest lots, something awesome might have flown under the radar. This seems to be the case with a recent listing for a 1996 Nissan Skyline GT-R NISMO S1. According to Cars & Bids, the almost immaculate Japanese sports car now has a new owner.

Whoever the lucky bidder is, they now have a highly coveted machine in their hands. We can only guess what will happen to this bad boy as some collectors will just throw it into storage, put it up for display at car shows, or push it to the limit on the tracks.

According to the highlights, “the R33 NISMO S1-Specification upgraded the RB26DETT with NISMO-balanced internals, improved turbochargers, revised ECU tuning, and enhanced cooling components to deliver stronger, more reliable street performance. Production of the R33-generation ended in 1998.”

As with most vehicles of its kind, the right-hand drive layout remains intact. Conversions are available, but JDM enthusiasts prefer to keep the original setup. The 1996 Nissan Skyline GT-R NISMO S1 is listed with the vehicle identification number (VIN) BCNR33-022718 with an odometer reading of approximately 71,800 miles.

Under the hood is a 2.6-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine. It cranks out around 276 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque. The potent mill is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox that sends everything to all four wheels. Speaking of which, this sleek coupe is sitting on a set of 18″ Rays Engineering Volk Racing TE37 rims.

Moreover, there are plenty of modifications to boot, such as a NISMO air intake system, NISMO 400R-style front bumper, NISMO gauge cluster, Sony head unit, NISMO front seats, and a Tomei exhaust system. Lastly, the 1996 Nissan Skyline GT-R NISMO S1 flaunts a dazzling Midnight Purple exterior coat.

Images courtesy of Cars & Bids