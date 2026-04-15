Following a series of controversies surrounding its self-balancing scooters, Segway was acquired by Ninebot in 2015. Although it may seem like a huge loss for the company, many believe it’s on a redemption run. By expanding into other forms of electric mobility, it caters to a broader range of segments. The MUXI is the latest platform to roll out of its facilities.

The new two-wheeler may seem familiar at first because the e-bike made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year. The design does not stray too far from your typical city commuter due to its step-through frame. Nonetheless, the MUXI is capable of much more, which positions it as a great daily driver for urban travel.

Its double-cradle chassis uses cast aluminum to strike an excellent balance between weight savings and durability. Dimensions posted by Segway indicate 74.02″ x 27.17″ x 44.88″ (LxWxH) with a net weight of 72.75 lbs. We’re looking at a maximum payload of 418 lbs. and a maximum rider weight of 264 lbs.

Segway then equips the MUXI 750W rear hub motor, powered by a 716 Wh battery, which is also IPX7 water-resistant. A full charge will last riders up to 80 miles, while the battery management system (BMS) keeps thermals in check. It likewise features Hill Descent Control, Hill Start Assist, Kinetic Energy Recovery, Adaptive Power, and TCS.

To keep the rider safe while on the road, the headtube holds a headlight. Under the rear cargo frame is a taillight, which illuminates brightly the moment you hit the brakes. The MUXI supports Bluetooth proximity to automatically lock the e-bike. Lastly, it uses 20″ x 30″ multi-surface tires to handle varying surfaces.

Images courtesy of Segway