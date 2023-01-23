If you have been saving up for a new ride this 2023, what platform did you have in mind? Is it a vehicle or a motorcycle? There are plenty of exciting launches for both motoring segments due this year and we’ll do our best to bring you the best ones out there. For example, Harley-Davidson just unveiled the 2023 Nightster Special.

This new sportster silhouette should appeal to fans of big bikes and the marque itself. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based group’s electric spin-off company LiveWire might be on the radar more than its regular fleet lately, but longtime enthusiasts are always eager to feel the rumble and growl of a classic combustion engine.

Speaking of which, the 2023 Nightster Special boasts a Revolution Max 975 setup. Harley-Davidson’s powertrain features a liquid-cooled V-Twin rated at 90 horsepower and 80 lb-ft of torque. If you love long rides, this machine promises a respectable 52 miles per gallon on the highway.

To make it more convenient, there are three ride modes: Road, Rain, and Sport. The bike also allows seasoned riders to fully customize how their 2023 Nightster Special performs. Harley-Davidson encourages you to share the fun courtesy of the passenger pillion and foot pegs.

Its saddle, handlebars placement, and mid-mount foot controls encourage a forward riding position. Meanwhile, telemetry and other functions are displayed on a 4” TFT LCD screen. The 2023 Nightster Special is available in Vivid Black, Black Denim, Bright Billiard Blue, and Industrial Yellow paint jobs. Kit it out with original parts from the shop to build the bespoke beefy bike of your dreams.

Images courtesy of Harley-Davidson