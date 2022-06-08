If you count yourself as one of many who enjoy bourbon, then Jim Beam should be a household name. The American distillery has been supplying those with a taste for whiskey for hundreds of years, but it’s never shy of trying something new. Hold on to your glasses as its catalog of spirits grows with the addition of Hardin’s Creek.

This new label is one of the latest releases by James B. Beam Distilling Co.’s Fred B. Noe Distillery. It is where its premium offerings such as Little Book, Booker’s, and Baker’s are concocted and bottled. Managed by the establishment’s namesake and his protégé Freddi Noe, they confirm that Hardin’s Creek is a keeper.

This means American Whiskey enthusiasts should be on the lookout for annual special blends. For the 2022 debut of Hardin’s Creek, we’re getting two expressions. Jacob’s Well is the flagship spirit which is a mix of 16-year-old bourbon and a 15-year-old high-rye bourbon.

It features a hue of rich amber with burgundy. A bottle will run you about $150 and drinkers can expect a nose of sweet vanilla, caramel, and rich oak. The palate hints at stone fruit, oak, and char. Its finish is described as smooth with lingering notes of brown sweets and vanilla.

The Hardin’s Creek Colonel James B. Beam, on the other hand, is a 2-year-old blend and will sell for around $80. The bourbon is amber-gold in color with strong vanilla and caramel for the nose. Its palate presents oak, nuts, and vanilla. As for the finish, it is long and full. Hardin’s Creek will hit bars and retailers in July.

Images courtesy of Beam Suntory