The Hardgraft All Set Duffle Bag takes you from gym to work to travelling with its stylish silhouette and versatile design. It started with a gym bag deconstructed for its style and elements and modernized with Hardgraft treatment to befit today’s urban commuter.

The result is a bag that boasts timeless elegance and practical design with its vintage charm and seamless functionality. It has visibly clear design elements and an overall smooth textured surface exuding with rich Italian vegetable-tanned leather detailing.

What sets the Hardgraft All Set Duffle Bag apart is it offers ease of access and generous proportions. It has plenty of storage spaces to store your gym clothes, work essentials, or a change of clothes for a weekend getaway. These include a large zipped end pocket that opens almost fully and a zip-around lid to the main compartment that hosts a wide internal zip pocket.

Moreover, this bag is perfect for travel as it is made from Hardgraft’s lightweight yet strong and crisp triple-layer American-made waterproof cotton laminate complemented with their signature Italian wool lining. It can also handle pressure as it only uses military-grade strength buckles and hardware made in Italy of durable polyplastic which also offers protection from moisture.

When it comes to portability, the main bag (including external pocket) comes in a compact size measuring 9.5″X 10.6″X 17.8”. Then the end pocket and internal zip pocket are spacious enough to hold essentials at 9.5″X 10.6″X 2.8” and 11″X 7.9″, respectively. The Hardgraft All Set Duffle Bag comes with a couple of leather-trimmed grab handles and a long adjustable and detachable shoulder strap so you can choose your comfortable carrying method.

Images courtesy of Hardgraft