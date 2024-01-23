Lowerpro’s PhotoSport X Backpack is built for photographers and videographers on intense outdoor work. It’s amazingly lightweight yet it can handle all their gear while withstanding extreme weather conditions.

It’s designed to cater to daily and overnight photography and videography and to face the most demanding of assignments in mountaineering environments. With “X” referring to cross-functionality, this backpack is the “best performing outdoor camera backpack of the range” which performs great in year-round mountain activities from from mountaineering to ice climbing and from overnight via ferrata to ski touring.

The new PhotoSport X Backpack packs plenty of features dedicated to easily carry all sort of equipment from ice axes, ropes, climbing equipment, skis, and helmet and other key mountaineering essentials. It features the ActivLift harness system with torso length adjustment for easy hauling of gear that provides a comfortable fit and weight distribution for optimal mountaineering activities.

Moreover, this bag has a new suspended insert connection for better protection and stabilization for GearUp Inserts. A functional back access also allows for easy retrieval of GearUp camera insert. It provides the perfect fit with GearUP Pro Camera Box L, XL and XXL.

Lowepro’s PhotoSport X Backpack is built tough and rugged from 84% recycled fabric with 100% recycled 420D recycled Nylon Oxford and 420D recycled Nylon Diamond Ripstop with carbonate coating on the bottom. Likewise, it uses 200d recycled polyester lining and has an All Weather AW Cover to protect the gear from rain, snow and dust. It is available in 35L (1.56 kg weight) or 45L (1.89kg weight) capacities.

Images courtesy of Lowerpro