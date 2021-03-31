A laptop sleeve is good if you want to pack light and do not really need your entire workstation to fit inside your bag. But if you’re looking for something that can hold most of your work, play, and travel essentials, then you need something a bit bigger. Take for instance the new Harber London Laptop Briefcase.

This is another amazing and awe-worthy leather craft from the company that gave you the slim MacBook Sleeve Case and RFID-equipped bifold wallet. The briefcase not only provides both style and durability but also practical functionality.

It has more than enough storage space to hold not just your laptop but other tech gear. It can hold cables, chargers, passports, and even your most-used cards. But before we dive into its versatility, let’s get to the first thing that catches our eyes: its aesthetic appeal.

Sleek, Sophisticated Silhouette

Whether on dress down or dress up, the Harber London Laptop Briefcase goes with you. It boasts a minimalist and elegant appeal with its smooth and crisp finish and neat stitches. Meanwhile, its comfortable and neutral color element can go with any style. Pair it with your work clothes or go casual in jeans and a T-shirt. This briefcase does not cramp your style. On the contrary, it amps up your fashion sense and does not look awkward to carry around in any situation. The leather zipper pulls even

This everyday carry is sure going to serve you for many years to come without losing its allure. That’s because it is handcrafted from premium full-grain vegetable-tanned cowhide leather that, as inherent with other leather pieces from Harber, develops its own patina over time. Thus, no two briefcases are alike as each is unique with every user.

Extremely Neat Organization

If you want your things neatly laid out for easy access and storage, then the Harber London Laptop Briefcase gives you that. It has dedicated spaces for most work and travel valuables including passports, credit cards, cable chargers, and even a sleeve for notepads.

It is designed to fit up to 16” laptops like the 13”/16” MacBook Pro, as well as the Dell XPS, Microsoft Surface, ThinkPad, and other famous laptop brands. This can also accommodate an iPad Pro 12.9” even with their covers attached or its smaller versions. A few folded clothes can also take up residence in either space for the laptop or tablet.

Best of all, it has other big and small pockets or sleeves to store other essentials. It has pockets for A4/A5/A6 notebooks, for passports, three slots for credit or business cards, a small SD card slot, and a pocket to fit all smartphone sizes.

The versatility of the Harber London Laptop Briefcase does not end there. It has a keyring and pen holder, space to secure your cords and glasses and equipped with a couple of magnetic zipper pockets to keep bigger items like a power bank, power adaptor, and more. These pouches even look great on their own in case you want to use them separately.

Portable Luxury

The Harber London Laptop Briefcase is light in the hands and comfortable on the shoulders. It comes with a carry strap designed with a comfortable custom-made buckle for sling-carry and a couple of short handles for hand carry.

For ease in travel, it also comes with a luggage strap on the back. Plus, it has leather zipper pulls that allow for easy opening and closing. Depending on your carrying needs, this briefcase comes in sizes medium and large with a 6.5 liter and 10-liter capacity, respectively.

Regardless of the size, you can be certain that you get all of the mentioned features in each. Suffice to say, you can never go wrong with owning the Harber London Laptop Briefcase. Its leather construction adds a timeless touch while its interior offerings can rival even other well-known travel bags or briefcases.

