Harber London Slim Leather MacBook Sleeve Case

Harber London prides itself on making elegant and high-quality leather pieces from wallets, bags, accessories, and more. It’s not surprising then that their Slim Leather MacBook Sleeve Case is one of their best sellers. Its minimalist design speaks of a timeless craft that not only looks sophisticated but feels good in the hands too.

You don’t want bulk to cramp up your style and weigh you down. You especially don’t want your laptop unprotected when you’re on the go. But it’s hard to find a laptop case that offers both protection and style. Often times, you’d have to sacrifice beauty for the sake of functionality.

Not the Harber London Slim Leather MacBook Sleeve. It adds beauty to your style no matter the occasion and ensures your laptop is safe from scratches and bumps. It boasts an elegant appeal that deserves a second look.

Stylish And Practical

The Harber London Slim Leather MacBook Sleeve does a good job of protecting your gear and making you look cool and stylish at the same time. It has a minimalist yet sophisticated appeal that’s sure to earn you compliments from onlookers.

This laptop sleeve boasts a super slim design that speaks for its practicality. It keeps bulk to a minimum while making sure your gear stays snug no matter your movements. It fits like a glove so you don’t have to worry about your laptop slipping out.

The Harbor London Slim Leather MacBook Sleeve also ensures that your laptop stays protected at all times. A 100 percent wool felt interior lining protects it from scratches and bumps.

Soft and Durable

Other pieces made of leather tend to lose their durability and beauty with prolonged use. They either crack, peel, or worse, crumble to dust. This means the leather is not aging well as you may hope. With the Harber London Slim Leather MacBook Sleeve, you can be certain that it’s guaranteed for life.

Not only does it age gracefully it also remains snug all throughout. The seamless stitches that hold together the front and back leather parts of the sleeve are solid and durable to ensure that the sleeve does not tear apart with prolonged use.

Moreover, the leather does not feel hard or rough in the hands. On the contrary, it feels soft so it’s a pleasure to bring it around with you while on the go.

Unique Beauty

Each Harber London Slim Leather MacBook Sleeve is different from the rest. The use of full-grain vegetable-tanned cowhide leather allows for a beautiful aging process. This means each sleeve is unique to its user because the leather develops its own patina over time. The creases and marks formed are true testaments of natural beauty.

The Harber London Slim Leather MacBook Sleeve comes in Tan, Black, Navy, and Deep Brown colors. It caters to different MacBook sizes from the MacBook 12″ to the MacBook Pro 15″ and is available for Dell XPS 13″ and 15″ laptops. For a personal touch, you can have your name or initials etched on the leather for an added fee.

If you would like your product reviewed and featured on Men’s Gear as well as its vast social media channels, e-mail Joe@Mensgear.net today

Images courtesy of Harber London