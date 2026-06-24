Hanbost T1 makes laser engraving fun and portable. This means no need for a large machine, a workshop, or being confined to a table attached to a power cord. Instead, it’s lightweight and compact, lighter than a soda can, so it’s always ready when inspiration strikes.

This device runs on standard USB-C power and works with power banks, USB chargers, and other common power sources. It works with a companion app that lets you import, export, and preview your designs before printing. It uses a blue diode laser that delivers over 500mW / 1.6W of optical output.

T1 creates darker, crisper engravings on organic materials, with more contrast than red or blue-violet lasers of similar power. It delivers 0.05mm engraving accuracy and captures fine texts, photographic details, and intricate patterns that its larger counterparts struggle to match at this scale.

This portable engraver works on various materials, including wood, leather, metal, coated acrylic, kraft paper, fabric, and even on leaves. It features a replaceable head module, offering the versatility to switch laser heads at any time, from the 500mW to the 1.6W laser head. Its laser head supports vertical focus adjustment with visible scale markings for intuitive laser height adjustments.

T1 features an optical stand add-on to create more clearance for taller or raised engraving projects. This is ideal for thick wood pieces, 3D-printed bases, gift boxes, and other surfaces that need additional working space. Meanwhile, a default tilt protection system ensures normal desktop operation. You can disable this feature when using extended positioning setups through the LaserGRBL / LightBurn software. Moreover, its active cooling system maintains safe operating temperatures during long engraving sessions, and a built-in limit switch helps prevent unnecessary collisions with the laser module.

Images courtesy of Hanboost