ASUS continues to drop a stellar selection of gaming gear and products under its Republic of Gamers badge. While there’s nothing wrong with a mixed-brand setup, we’re sure most prefer everything matches. If your new rig needs speakers, the ROG Gjallar is a space-saving alternative. Moreover, it looks sleek and understated.

If you’re expecting a flashy gaming soundbar with RGB lighting on every applicable surface, this SKU is not it. Unlike Razer, which is often ridiculed for its excessive use of LED illumination (Chroma), it’s on the modest side. Since the unit is designed to sit just below the monitor, the last thing a player wants is an unnecessary visual distraction.

Despite primarily marketing it for PC gamers, the ROG Gjallar is compatible with a wide range of platforms. These include all major home consoles, Mac systems, iOS, and Android. Inside the enclosure are four forward-facing, 50 mm, full-range drivers. Next are two upward-firing, 27 mm tweeters, and a separate 165 mm subwoofer driver.

In addition to Bluetooth connectivity, the physical ports available are USB-A, HDMI In, HDMI Out (eARC), optical, and 3.5 mm. Should you choose to ditch the headphones, the AEC microphones maintain crystal-clear communications during gameplay. Toggle settings, switch input sources, adjust the volume, and more via the all-in-one Audio Control Hub.

“Powered by Dolby Atmos, experience cinematic audio with unmatched tactical clarity. Pinpoint incoming planes flying overhead, sense footsteps moving across the room, and feel the music swell all around you. The ROG Gjallar breathes life into every game, movie, and soundtrack—placing you directly at the center of the action,” says ASUS.

Images courtesy of ASUS