Cold brew requires a slow steeping process in the fridge overnight, which results in a less acidic coffee than hot-brewed java. This makes it a great choice for sensitive stomachs. But its time-consuming process can deter anyone from enjoying a cup. This is where AstroBrew comes in, the “ultimate cold brew coffee maker” that shortens the process to an amazing five minutes.

It delivers the most authentic, never-watered-down cold brew without the need for ice or refrigeration. The machine chills the coffee automatically to 32°F without using pods or compressors. Instead, it uses regular ground coffee (medium ground at best) and accelerates the steeping process via a patent-pending brew technology. This technology uses a three-fold combination of pressure, turbulence, and recirculation.

Moreover, the machine features Snowdrop cooling technology that utilizes thermoelectric semiconductors to swiftly and efficiently transfer heat out of the coffee. The tech replaces ice, which can only dilute the brew. AstroBrew brews and chills 34 ounces (about 6 cups) of coffee that stays ice-cold and fresh for up to a month.

The company vouched that the machine “maintains the temperature indefinitely,” making it more energy-efficient than using the refrigerator. Moreover, using grounds instead of pods makes this machine eco-friendly, as coffee capsules normally only end up in landfills.

Regarding maintenance, the AstroBrew offers easy cleanup with a container and coffee filter made from stainless steel. The filter is removable for easy cleaning. Moreover, a secondary removable filter, which needs monthly cleaning, blocks debris from entering the pump. Conveniently, the machine only weighs less than 5 lbs., so you can bring it to the sink for cleaning while unplugged. You can also wipe down the interior with a warm and soapy washcloth.

Images courtesy of AstroBrew