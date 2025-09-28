Habity is a bedside clock that aids with better sleep and gentle wake-ups with its health-centered design. It helps reduce screentime and blue light exposure and offers calming sounds that lull you to sleep.

This alarm clock features a minimalist and clean silhouette devoid of modern touch controls. Instead, it uses a rotary dial to access its vast features and large, tactile Stop and Snooze buttons.

Moreover, Habity features a high-quality e-paper watch face that displays the time and menu navigation. It doesn’t emit any blue light to keep your body’s circadian rhythm intact and help you sleep easier. The display’s front light can be turned off completely for 100% zero light mode.

The exterior of the clock also has a built-in 2700 kelvin LED night light that offers a cozy and warm glow that’s warmer than a typical household light. While this clock is simple on the outside, it’s modern on the inside.

Habity offers Wake up, Wind Down, and Sleep modes. The former wakes you up with light that gradually brightens to mimick sunrise before the alarm sounds. The light can be connected to your home’s smart home connectivity.

Speaking of alarm, instead of the blaring beeping sounds, it uses calming and soothing tones to wake you up gently. It has subtle acoustic melodies to nature sounds, and more. The clock also lets you set different alarm times for each day of the week.

When it comes to setting the mood for bedtime, Habity, at your specified time, prompts you to wind down. It asks you to start playing one of the wind down soundscapes, while its nightlight slowly fades. Some of the sounds include running water, static sounds, slow-burning camp fire, and more.

There are multiple watch face designs to choose for standby mode, it has 12 hour and 24 hour time display, and runs on a standard USB-C wall adapter. Habity has added internal backup battery that lasts between 48-24 hours.

Images courtesy of Habity