The new Fitbit Air prioritizes functionality over style, with a minimalist interface that actually hosts modern features. It’s Google’s smallest tracker yet, engineered with advanced functionality in a screenless design.

This health band uses high-fidelity sensor technology in a tiny, discreet pebble that offers advanced health and fitness tracking, including 24/7 heart rate with AFib irregular rhythm notifications, heart rate variability (HRV), and SpO2 monitoring. Additionally, it monitors blood oxygen (SpO2), skin temperature, resting heart rate, sleep stages and duration tracking, steps/calories counter, and more.

Fitbit Air pairs with the Google Health App for seamless activity tracking. You can start a workout routine using the app or follow a coach-recommended guided workout. The health band automatically detects and tracks common activities and sends you a recap of the workout.

Moreover, you can use the Google Health Coach app. Google’s Fitbit Air offers a week’s worth of battery life and operates quietly. It wraps around your wrist comfortably with a low, lightweight profile that you’ll forget it’s even there. It’s currently available for pre-order, with shipping across 21 countries expected to start on May 26. The band is available in four Pixel-like colors, including Lavender, Berry, Obsidian, and Fog.

It is available in three different strap styles. The Performance Loop, crafted from recycled materials, is micro-adjustable for a flexible, breathable fit. Then the Active Band, made from sweatproof and wetproof silicone, is perfect for high-intensity training and can withstand the elements. Lastly, the Elevated Modern Band looks like a fashionable bracelet with its discreetly smart and distinctly stylish silhouette.

Images courtesy of Google