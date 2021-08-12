Ford’s pickup trucks are the best of its class when it comes to performance and reliability. With the Blue Oval’s push for sustainability seeing success with the likes of the Mustang Mach-E, we’re barely a year away from the release of its all-electric F-150 Lightning. Meanwhile, those who can’t wait could check out the Warrego from H2X Global.

Before we move forward with all the great stuff about this emission-free ride, you should know that each Warrego starts off as a Ford Ranger. What follows is a conversion from H2X Global wherein they take out the original powertrain and replace it with a hydrogen-electric system.

You heard that right, hydrogen fuel cells – despite the lack of infrastructure – the carmaker is all in with the technology. It was not long ago we talked about the Zero Emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Pickup SCG. What makes the latter fascinating is the boutique carmaker’s plans to have it compete in the 2022 Baja 1000.

H2X Global is not making any bold claims but is promising interested clients all-terrain reliability. The Warrego is available in 2×4 and 4×4 trims. Depending on your needs, they can also configure the pickup truck as a single or dual-cab pickup truck.

While hints of the Ranger remain noticeable if you look closely, the silhouette is now sportier than the original. At first, we thought it was just a type on the website. Nonetheless, it seems the early working models pack a less-than-desirable output of only 93 horsepower.

However, the machines boast a payload capacity of 3,000 lbs which suggests a powerful torque. H2X Global says the Warrego is a flexible platform. Owners can use it in various industries such as mining, construction, border patrolling, and forest surveillance, to name a few.

Images courtesy of H2X Global