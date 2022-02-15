Fans of minimalist designs will find that H.Moser & Cie.’s lineup of luxury timepieces are full of them. What we have are two of its latest models from the Endeavour collection. There’s the Perpetual Calendar and Perpetual Calendar Tutorial. The duo may not deviate when it comes to functionality, but their presentation tells a different story.

First up, we have the standard version – the Endeavor Perpetual Calendar – which is as classic as you can get. It is presented in a 42 mm round white gold case with a mirror polish finish on all surfaces. The elegance of its aesthetics shows us just how the Swiss watchmaker interprets simplicity from all angles. Underneath the sapphire crystal is a Funky Blue fume dial.

Some may argue that it’s a sunray type, but the darker gradient of the outer edges says otherwise. Even the branding is in clear lacquer to maintain a clean look. Applied stick hour markers line the perimeter with a date window at 3 o’clock and a power reserve indicator on the opposite side.

A snailed sub-dial occupies a spot at 6 o’clock. There are two leaf hands for the hour and minutes with the shortest one as the central month pointer. H.Moser & Cie. then goes for a bit of fun for the Endeavour Perpetual Calendar Tutorial. Everything works exactly like the regular version, but it touts distinct visuals.

True to the name, its appearance is like that of a prototype with markings to indicate its functions. What’s missing are the hour markers and indices of the sub-dial. The Endeavour Perpetual Calendar and Endeavour Perpetual Calendar Tutorial both run on an in-house HMC 800 manual movement. Finally, each then sports a brown kudu leather strap with a pin-buckle closure system.

Images courtesy of H.Moser & Cie.