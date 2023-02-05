In Northern Lithuania, the private Guest House sits on a hill near a group of trees overlooking the valley and the existing water basin. It is part of a larger complex of recreational buildings with skylights.

To avoid deforestation, HEIMA architects organized the 135-square-meter building among the trees. The result is a unique house with sloped roofs that form four volumes and define the interior spaces. It consists of three hotel-type bedrooms each with an en-suite bathroom and a communal kitchen-parlor room to hold gatherings.

The Guest House forms a close connection to nature. Even the terrace incorporates some of the existing trees in the area. Then transparent corridors and shared spaces invite natural light and connect the interior to the exterior. Given that it sits on a hilltop, views toward the pond and the rest of the complex are easily accessible in the shared area.

Meanwhile, interior finishing reflects the hues of the topography which include neutral dark and white tones. The exterior walls are wooden and the roof is covered in oak shingles. Moreover, there are wooden details on the structural elements and furniture, and stone tile flooring and stucco for the walls appear in different areas of the house.

The Guest House takes on a different shape from the other recreational buildings in the area. But like the rest, it too has a skylight. The exposed roof serves as an accent for the interior and offers great views of the stars at night without having to camp out on the grass.

Images courtesy of Heima/Norbert Tukaj