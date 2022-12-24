It was not long ago when Bugatti celebrated its 110th anniversary in truly extravagant fashion. The group debuted the Chiron Sport 110 Ans and Centodieci to highlight its achievements over the years. Little did we know that Bertone would shortly follow in the same footsteps to mark its 110th birthday as well. To highlight this remarkable milestone, we have the GB110.

Gruppo Bertone is in the business of coachbuilding, car styling, and manufacturing. In fact, its portfolio of iconic rides includes those from illustrious marques such as Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW, to name a few.

The GB110, on the other hand, is engineered to showcase its outstanding automotive heritage. It embodies everything that the company stands for from its founding to the present. Hence, they are crafting a mechanical masterpiece showcasing impeccable flair and exceptional performance.

This limited-edition hypercar draws inspiration from Bertone’s classic portfolio of works from the 50s to the 70s. It’s clear that the aggressive aerodynamic silhouette of the GB110 conveys speed and agility on the street or tracks. Everything about this curvaceous coupe is optimized for weight savings to aid in driving dynamics.

Details about its powertrain are not yet available, but Bertone says to expect 1,110 horsepower and approximately 811.32 lb-ft of torque (1,100 Nm). They’re definitely leaning towards the number 110 for this exclusive project. Another interesting characteristic of the GB110 comes from its green attributes.

If the team delivers on their promise, it will be the world’s first hypercar to “use fuel made out of plastic waste.” Meanwhile, the cockpit of GB110 mirrors the sleek exterior with bold fluid lines, premium materials, and a distinctly Italian design. Only 33 examples will be available.

Images courtesy of Gruppo Bertone