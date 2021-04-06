GrowlerWerks has been an awesome source for high-quality equipment to craft your favorite beverages. So far, we’ve seen them release uKeg models for two types of drinks: beer and coffee. For those like us who love both brews, the uKeg Nitro, uKeg Go, and uKeg Pro are definite must-haves. It seems that hard seltzer aficionados are not left out as the uKeg TWIST is in development.

With the success of their previous crowdfunding endeavors, we’re happy to see that the innovation continues. In fact, as of this writing, the Kickstarter page of the uKeg TWIST is already surpassing its goal of $75,000. It looks like they’re way ahead with a little over 20 more days to go before the campaign ends.

GrowlerWerks is catering to the crowd who want to have a steady supply on hand. You can choose between a 36-ounce or 24-ounce uKeg TWIST with up to 6 colors. There’s Chili, Midnight, Seafoam, White, Sunshine, and Tungsten.

The vacuum-insulated stainless-steel bottle and food-grade plastic cap will keep your drink cold throughout the day. This matches the same performance you get from their other models. Preparation is quite simple. Choose the TWIST flavoring you like and add cold water or your spirit of choice into the container.

Replace the cap and remove the Easy Twist Regulator. Arm the 8-gram CO2 cartridge and reinstall the Easy Twist regulator. Shake the uKeg TWIST for 30 seconds and you’re done. To dispense, just swing the spout into position and press the dispense button or just sip it directly.

Images courtesy of GrowlerWerks