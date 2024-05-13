Are you still working from home or already reporting to the office? To be honest, it doesn’t matter where you are as long as the job at hand is completed in a timely manner. However, what many overlook as a possible factor in productivity is the furniture. Therefore, ergonomic standing desks and task chairs are becoming ubiquitous for their reported benefits.

FlexiSpot understands what the market needs as it supplies these products and more. Now’s the best time to shop as they have awesome deals across their catalog for items like the BS12 PRO. As always, we’re speaking from personal experience as FlexiSpot sent over a sample for all the guys here to check out.

We had to draw lots to check who gets to take it for a spin for a couple of days since everyone called dibs at the same time. Like we hinted at above, all the modern features function at their peak when paired with a standing desk like the Comhar EW8.

Nonetheless, it’s not a requirement to take advantage of the bells and whistles it figuratively/literally brings to the table. This is the second unit shipped over to us as the first one was in gray. We admit the BS12 PRO in a blackout colorways is easier to match with most office furniture.

Given body sizes and heights differ from one person to another, versatility needs to be accounted for. The maximum weight limit is listed at approximately 551 lbs., which is great for heavyset individuals. There’s no shortage of that here as this task chair boasts a wide range of adjustments to dial in the ideal configuration for the user’s overall personal comfort.

You can tweak the lumbar support mechanism, armrests, and headrest by hand. Meanwhile, a three-button module is just within reach for the BS12 PRO’s height, back tilt angle lock, and seat depth. As much as we recommend standing up every now and then for better blood circulation, the smooth five-point dual casters are just a lot of fun to move around on.

Should you wish to lean back to stretch or relax a little, the backrest can be tilted up to 135 degrees and locked in position anywhere in between. FlexiSpot even equips the BS12 PRO with a premium Italian Donati mechanism to fine-tune the tension of the springs with just a twist. Finally, the breathable Wintex Mesh fabric feels plush and adaptable to temperature fluctuations.

Purchase Your BS12 PRO anytime between May 13 to May 17, 2024, for a substantial discount and a chance to win free orders throughout the brand day campaign.

Images courtesy of FlexiSpot