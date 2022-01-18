Slip into comfortable footwear that makes you feel at home even when in the outdoors with Greys The Outdoor Slipper. It cocoons your feet like a warm blanket and keeps them on solid ground.

This handcrafted pair from Portugal uses a premium wool blend upper that feels extra soft and not itchy on the skin making them comfortable to wear. Plus, the material is breathable, temperature-regulating, and moisture-wicking so your feet stay dry and odor-free. You can even opt for not wearing any socks at all. Meanwhile, a grippy recycled rubber outsole provides traction. It prevents accidental slips and is suited for both indoor and outdoor use.

Design-wise, the Greys The Outdoor Slipper boasts a sleek and fashion-forward silhouette to go with its modern features. It has a little extra padding and a stub-proof toe box that protects your feet when walking in the dark. This way you don’t accidentally shout expletives when your toes are in pain from something that hits them in the dark.

To make them easy to slip on and off, a leather pull tab does the trick. However, with these comfy shoes on, we’d wonder why you’d even want them off. They are perfect for quick trips to the grocery or to the mall. But they can also easily double as your house shoes especially if you want your feet to stay nice and toasty all day. The Greys The Outdoor Slipper even comes in a variety of colorways to suit personal taste and would look good in any casual wear.

Images courtesy of Greys