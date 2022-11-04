When you need a ship for more than just short jaunts out at sea, explorer yachts are the way to go. With the right team behind the build, the wealthy can commission bespoke vessels that are brimming with luxury and more. The Apollo is a concept promising an unforgettable experience for all aboard when it traverses oceans across the globe.

At 295 feet, this magnificent monohull optimizes all available spaces outside and within its superstructure. According to Gresham Yacht Design, this blueprint was commissioned by a client who wants to echo certain elements from the British group’s Thor Explore concept. However, there are enough aesthetic differences to set it apart.

Instead of an inverted bow from its muse, the Apollo flaunts a ram outline at the front. Its superstructure is slightly more forward and spans seven levels. Instead of the flat nautilus windows of its predecessor, Gresham Yacht Design extends the full-beam observation lounge slightly outward.

The top windows are set at an angle, while the deck below is a semi-enclosed balcony. Glass balustrades line the edges to give everyone views of the waters below One deck below this amidships attraction are spaces for the lifeboats. The main saloon holds many interesting features such as a winter garden and swimming pool.

Owners get to enjoy a private deck with a lobby, dual bathrooms, dual dressing rooms, an office, and a terrace with a Jacuzzi. Head over to the bridge deck to access a fire pit with lounge seating and a forward viewing area. Elsewhere, the Apollo comes with a dive center complete with a decompression chamber, a spa, a cinema, a helipad, and a tender garage, among others. It can accommodate a crew of 40 and 16 guests.

Images courtesy of Gresham Yacht Design