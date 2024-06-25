It has been quite a while since we’ve taken a peek at what Arkonik has for Land Rover enthusiasts. To our delight, a quick peek at their catalog immediately revealed an awesome D90 dubbed restomod dubbed the FU Dog. As of this writing, the unit appears to be still listed as available. If you have a space for a customized classic, this might be of interest.

The donor vehicle for this project is a 1991 Land Rover Defender (D90) which has undergone a detailed restoration and bespoke modifications by the highly regarded shop based in the United Kingdom. All work is carried out at their facilities in Mells, Somerset. This SUV has a wheelbase listed at 92.91″ and a towing capacity of about 7,700 lbs.

To ensure peak performance, the FU Dog welcomes a brand-new engine and transmission. Along with its fresh powertrain, Arkonik includes the bulkhead, switchgear, wiring loom, brake lines, rear drums, front discs, fuel system, air conditioning, windows, seals, and steering system. Meanwhile, the chassis has been etched and raptor-coated to enhance corrosion resistance.

Its metallic paint is a shade of Willow Green, while the roof is rendered in Satin Black. The SUV now rides on an SVO performance suspension system. The FU Dog rolls on a set of Evo Corse DakarZero 18″ rims shod in BFGoodrich All Terrain T/A KO2 tires. Behind the wheels are Wilwood breaks — a pair of six-pistons for the front and a four-piston set for the rear.

Lighting systems are replaced with Wipac 7″ Halo LED headlights and clear side lights. Arkonik also replaced the standard hood with an OEM Puma, and tinted all windows in Light Smoke. As for the interior, we have RECARO Cross Sportster CS front row seats upholstered in Manilla Leather with diamond stitching, and matched on the gear gaiter and door cards.

Drivers are looking at a MOMO MOD.08 black leather 14″ steering wheel and a Dakota Digital dashboard. Infotainment is supplied by a Kenwood touchscreen head unit paired with Focal speakers and a subwoofer. As you can see, the Arkonik FU Dog is brimming with more premium bells and whistles than a Land Rover fan could ask for.

