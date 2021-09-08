Many entrepreneurs and creators have come up with an idea – should I create an app for my smartphone? Today, when there are so many means and opportunities for this, this idea does not come as a surprise.

According to forecasts by the website Statista, in 2022, consumers in the Americas will spend more than $ 34 billion on mobile apps via app stores.

This article will describe seven ideas for applications that have not yet been implemented but are still relevant!

How does it all start?

To create a mobile app for your business or start a career in mobile app development, you need to have the appropriate knowledge or hire a custom software development team. Then it is worth choosing the leading development platform. These can be Android, iOS, Windows, Symbian, and Blackberry RIM. But keep in mind that Android and iOS dominate the mobile industry.

7 Hot-in-Demand App ideas

1. Battery life distribution

Situations wherein you need your smartphone for work but the battery is almost empty happens quite often. It would be great if there was an application that can use the capabilities of another phone to do this task.

2. Deleting a phone number

What if you have the right and ability to remove your phone number from contacts on another phone? It would be really useful and a popular tool in the mobile application market.

3. Progress recorder

People love apps that collect statistics and performance for the day/month/year. To grow and succeed, we need to analyze ourselves well and engage in introspection. What if there was an application that records the details of what we have learned and achieved daily. This application can be beneficial to ambitious professionals who want to take control of their daily activities.

4. Book Reviews and Recommendations

Such an application would be invaluable for those who like to read books. Let’s say you take a snapshot of a book in a store, and the app instantly provides feedback about it or recommendations for similar books. Data can be obtained from Goodreads, Amazon, and other similar platforms. Forbes writes that the creators of the Bookclubz app wanted to connect thousands of book clubs around the world and create their app.

5. Movie reviews

Another application idea that could save you the pain and frustration of going to cinemas. With one touch in this application, people who are already in the cinema can indicate if there are no seats at a particular time, tickets are sold out, or long queues. The same app should be able to report projection issues, sticky floors, or incredible air conditioning.

6. Accounting for food calories and ingredients

These days, people want to know everything about the food they are eating. It’s good if there is an application that counts calories and considers allergens and the composition of the product you’re about to consume.

7. Time Cost

The well-known truth about time is that it equals money. You can turn this concept into an application that allows users to manage time and set working hours for a fixed income. The idea is a time management calculator that will help a generation schedule work and earn the necessary money to set future goals.

What should you choose?

In the world of a vast number of possibilities and ideas, you are limited only by your imagination and resources. Choose the concept that is closest to you and hire a reliable development team.

Author’s bio: Anastasiia Lastovetska is a technology writer at MLSDev, a software development company that builds web & mobile app solutions from scratch. She researches the area of technology to create great content about app development, UX/UI design, tech & business consulting.