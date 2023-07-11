Similar to how the human body sustains its functions, a mechanical watch relies on the caliber it comes with to run its complications. It takes intricate engineering to ensure each moving part never deviates from its intended pace to deliver exceptional accuracy. Grand Seiko reliably maintains this level of quality, and the Kodo Constant-force Tourbillon is a showcase of exceptional craftsmanship.

Those with deep pockets are not afraid to shoulder insane costs when they know it’s worth every penny. As such, luxury brands make it a point to use only the finest materials and task the most capable artisans to design their flagship timepieces. In the case of Grand Seiko’s “first mechanical complication watch,” we have Takuma Kawauchiya to thank.

Backed by his learnings from experts at the Watchmakers of Switzerland Training and Educational Program (WOSTEP) in 2010. He is currently the lead designer for Grand Seiko and is credited along with his team for the 9ST1 caliber. The manual-winding movement touts a 72-hour power reserve. Reference number SLGT003 carries an eye-watering price tag of $350,000.

Grand Seiko endows the Kodo Constant-force Tourbillon with a 43.8 mm x 50.6 mm x 12.9 mm case constructed out of Brilliant Hard Titanium and Platinum 950. The surfaces sport a combination of satin and mirror polishes to allow it to sparkle like gemstone as the wearer moves. Furthermore, both ends are adorned with sapphire crystals to flaunt the hand-finished sophistication of its internal components.

Meanwhile, the skeletonized layout positions a tourbillon at 6 o’clock, while a power reserve indicator occupies a spot between 7 o’clock and 8 o’clock. The main dial is lined with baton hour markers and the Grand Seiko signature at 12 o’clock. A black calfskin leather strap with a Platinum 950 three-fold push-button-release clasp comes standard, while a crocodile leather strap is likewise included with each Kodo Constant-force Tourbillon.\

Images courtesy of Grand Seiko