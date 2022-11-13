Anyone who fancies the outdoors especially hiking or mountaineering will find comfort in the Gramicci x Nanga Ridgeline JQ Fleece Zip Blouson. This is the perfect layer to wear when the temperature drops. Physical appearance alone promises cozy experience like your favorite fluffy blanket.

This new style made in collaboration with Nanga comes in a tri-color design with a pattern that resembles mountain peaks. It features a black base with a blue sky and pink ridgeline, thus its name. It is sheepishly fuzzy and voluminous and comes with a warm high collar to keep the cold wind off your neck.

The Gramicci x Nanga Ridgeline JQ Fleece Zip Blouson is technically a high-collared sweatshirt with a full-length zip-up closure and knit tape for the hem and sleeve openings. Meanwhile, high-density taffeta makes up the collar. Aside from it being excellent outdoor wear, it is also stylish for treks in the urban jungle. It boasts materials and stitching that are noticeably high quality with the Gramicci and NAGA logo patches embroidered on the right sleeve.

This cold-weather gear fends off the elements while offering just the right stretch for mobility with its Jacquard Fleece, 100% polyester construction. It also has two zipper-close, mesh-lined front pockets, one on the right and one on the left, for your essentials. They also serve as hand warmers.

The Gramicci x Nanga Ridgeline JQ Fleece Zip Blouson can pair with just about anything and would look great for exploring the city in cold weather or while lounging at the park or in a coffee shop. It has the right amount of flair without being too loud and thick for comfort.

Images courtesy of Gramicci