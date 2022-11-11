The Loose Tapered Pants by Gramicci feature all the functionality you need for a variety of outdoor activities. It also looks great as everyday casual wear for trips to the mall or walks in the city.

These are classic pants designed for modern lifestyles. It has a loose silhouette with extra mobility around the thighs and hips for outdoor adventures including but not limited to hiking, climbing, and kayaking. Then there’s the flexible waistband with an integrated belt to help you find the ideal and secure fit. It also maintains a low rise and loose fit along the hemline.

The Loose Tapered Pants by Gramicci boasts an urban lifestyle silhouette with a tapered design. As such, it gradually gets slimmer from the knees to the cuffs. It has a slightly cropped length for a modern look that would look good paired with sneakers or slip-ons for a laid-back style.

Best of all, this outdoor wear can handle strenuous activities or movements thanks to its durable construction of pure organic cotton twill that boasts tension and stiffness so it doesn’t easily rip. The fabric comes dyed to enhance its modern silhouette and washed for a vintage look and for a soft hand feel.

The Loose Tapered Pants by Gramicci come with enough storage for your EDC and other on-the-go essentials. It has a couple of front pockets and two large side pockets. It is also available in different colorways including Black, Double Navy, Gravel Grey, Tobacco, Olive, Chino, Greige, and Grey.

Images courtesy of Gramicci