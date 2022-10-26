Commercial ovens don’t have to be generic looking and Tom Gozney proves that you can have one built to be portable but with the same quality standard as the ones used in professional kitchens. We’re talking about his Roccbox which now comes in a Signature Edition matte-black ceramic bonded paint and black anodized placement peel.

This oven boasts a 304-grade stainless steel body to replicate the performance of restaurant ovens. It has a built-in underfloor thermometer and a detachable twist on/off burner system that lets you choose between two fuels: wood and gas. It has an optional wood burner accessory to replicate a true wood flame so you can enjoy wood-fired cooking.

Gozney’s Roccbox Oven can cook Neapolitan pizza in 60 seconds thanks to innovative flame technology. The combination of ceiling height, dome shape, and unique baffle plate technology creates the perfect rolling flame. The flame reaches for the open door to create the ideal distance between the pizza and the flame. This, along with the 19mm cordierite stone floor creates even heat distribution from the bottom up and not just the top down.

Meanwhile, the layers of calcium silicate insulation between the inner shell and outer casing also allow for open-door cooking. It lets the oven reach up to 500ºC with minimal heat loss. In terms of portability, the Roccbox weighs 20kg and comes with retractable legs that add stability during cooking. It also has a heavy-duty strap for ease in lifting in/out of the box.

To make it family-friendly, the Roccbox has a safe-touch commercial-grade silicone jacket and includes a professional-grade pizza peel. It is also available in Grey and Olive.

Images courtesy of Gozney