While venturing the outdoors can be fun and exciting, it can also be exhilarating. Camping and trekking, for instance, requires physical strength from walking or setting up camp. And when it’s time to rest, you normally reach for a bottle of cold drink and coolers are especially handy in this area. The GoSun Chillest Cooler, for one, supports off-grid adventures so you always stay quenched and refreshed after a tiring day. Icecream anyone?

This 45L cooler harnesses the power of the sun to keep your beverages, food and deserts cold and fresh. Its built-in compressor lets you adjust temperatures of -4°F to 68°F (-20°C to 20°C), which you can control via a companion app. Or you can manually adjust the temperature via its built-in control panel. No ice needed but you can chill water and make ice. Sans the water you have more space for storage.

The GoSun Chillest Cooler can hold 60 canned beers and has space for other perishables including meat, cheese, vegetables, medicine, and more. It is a portable dual-cooling zone cooling machine that features a freezer and a fridge. It even has interior lighting for visibility in the dark.

This cooler keeps the cold in for over ten hours and recharges multiple ways. You can use its backup 12V AC or DC outlet, using its external power bank which gives you an additional 30 hours of battery life, its built-in 100wh Lithium-Ion battery, or via solar panels, which double as a table.

For portability, the GoSun Chillest Cooler has wheels for transport and is built for all-terrain adventures. It comes with tie-down straps and organization baskets, and a bottle opener. This is definitely one convenient, versatile, and efficient cooler that you want to get your hands on.

Images courtesy of GoSun