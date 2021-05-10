With travel restrictions slowly easing and the help of the vaccine, travel enthusiasts can now start packing for that long-overdue trip. A luggage bag is the go-to travel buddy but if you want to pack light, then duffel bags and backpacks are the way to go. If you also don’t want to sacrifice size over capacity, then the Goruck Rucker 3.0 is a treat with its spacious interior and host of storage compartments.

If you’re especially on the market for tactical backpacks that can withstand Mother Nature’s brunt, then this backpack is for you. Its rugged aesthetics speak for its durability and toughness. Plus, it packs ergonomic features to support your back and shoulders despite the heavy load. These include the lumbar padding to support your back’s natural curve. The combination of extra padded shoulders traps and Frame Sheet ensures a comfortable carry under heavy load. A wide and tougher removable and adjustable Training Sternum Strap also helps distribute the load evenly.

The Goruck Rucker 3.0 is also comfortable to wear even shirtless. There’s no friction on the back panel and the underside of the shoulder straps because it uses less abrasive fabric. But as far as its tactical features go, this one is a keeper. This is a waterproof backpack that uses military-grade 1000D Cordura fabric. It is resistant to dust, sand, abrasions, scrapes, cuts, and tears. It also uses YKK zippers and zipper pulls made from parachute 550 cord.

As for storage capacity, you get either 20L or 25L plus the three rows of external MOLLE webbing on the front and side. It opens flat to reveal four internal pockets and has an external slant pocket for quick-access items. There are reflective stripes on the front for visibility in the dark.

Images courtesy of Goruck