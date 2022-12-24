GORUCK Jedburgh Rucking Boots take inspiration from the 1931 Jedburgh teams who bravely stormed the beaches of Normandy during the Nazi regime. It pays tribute to the legacy of the 300 men chosen as Jedburghs.

These are military boots designed to withstand extreme outdoor conditions. But it doesn’t come with the heft and bulk akin to traditional outdoor boots. Instead, this is a lightweight pair with uppers made with Deception Canvas, a recycled polyester woven tight to create a vintage canvas look. The material is tougher, eco-friendly, and dries faster than traditional canvas.

Deception Canvas is more abrasion resistant, has higher tensile strength, and has three times greater tear strength. It is hydrophobic so it doesn’t absorb water, not even a drop, thanks to an incredible wax finish. Moreover, the material helps keeps the GORUCK Jedburgh Rucking Boots keep their shape no matter how many miles you out under them. It doesn’t stretch out and even develops a rich patina over time like genuine leather. They also don’t have spacer mesh to prevent waterlogging.

Meanwhile, an EVA midsole offers cushion and stability and high-traction rubber outsoles work great on various terrains. Most importantly, these boots support the three arches in your foot A-B // (Anterior Transverse Arch, B-C // Lateral Longitudinal Arch, A-C // Medial Longitudinal Arch for all-day comfort.

Moreover, the GORUCK Jedburgh Rucking Boots also come with a 13mm heel-to-toe drop to reduce strain on the body, and a wide toe box for breathability. Likewise, they have ankle webbing sewn into the heel counter for added stability. These boots do not need breaking in as they come soft and comfortable to wear out of the box.

Images courtesy of GORUCK