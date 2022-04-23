Recreational drones are now more affordable than ever. Although there are certain models that still command eye-watering prices, most are generally well within the average consumer’s budget. However, the cheaper you go, the more features you lose. Thankfully, GoPro is here to address underwhelming imaging issues with the HERO10 Black Bones.

The king of the action camera scene is marketing this latest entry for a specific crowd. Namely, their target is enthusiasts who use FPV drones. Normally, these types of remote-controlled quadcopters are equipped with basic imaging systems. While there are exceptions, the quality of photos and videos these take may not be up to par for some folks.

GoPro is engineering the HERO10 Black Bones specifically for augmenting what FPV drones are lacking. As such, they’re packing the brand’s signature features and more into an ultra-compact and lightweight unit. This camera measures approximately 2” x 2.7” x 1.14” (H x W x D) and weighs a little over 2 ounces.

Despite its diminutive stature, its capabilities come close to that of its full-size siblings. Capture exhilarating videos mid-flight in resolutions up to 5.3K at 60 fps. The HERO10 Black Bones “uses the same 1/2.3-inch image sensor and GP2 processor from the ground-breaking HERO10 Black for lightning-fast performance and jaw-dropping imagery,” notes GoPro.

Even when things get rough due to many factors, the in-camera HyperSmooth 4.0 technology keeps your footage virtually shake-free. With the HERO10 Black Bones, you don’t need to splurge on an expensive camera drone. With a bit of simple tinkering, you can mount it on your FPV drone and have a blast!

Images courtesy of GoPro