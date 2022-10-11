After a few generations of Pixel phones, Google’s tech-savvy fans have been clamoring for a wearable. Instead, the internet search giant was growing its hardware lineup with Chromebooks, smart home products, and Bluetooth TWS earbuds. After turning a blind eye to the demand for a smartwatch, we’re finally getting the Pixel Watch in 2022.

Despite Apple dominating the market for smartwatches, other wearable manufacturers are still using Google’s Wear OS. While its biggest rival still opts for a square form factor, Google endows the Pixel Watch with a sleek round outline.

Pixel smartphone users can finally purchase an accessory from the same brand. It features an always-on 1.2” 320 ppi AMOLED screen with a DCI-P3 color and a brightness of up to 1,000 nits. Protecting the display is a domed Corning Gorilla Glass crystal and its 41 mm x 12.3 mm stainless-steel case.

The latter’s construction uses 80% recycled metal, while the strap is fluoroelastomer with a soft-touch finish. Much like other modern smartwatches, it boasts 5 ATM water resistance so take a dip without worry. Depending on the model, connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, and 4G LTE.

The Pixel Watch packs sensors to track health metrics such as blood oxygen, heart rate, ECG, sleep, and activities. Surprisingly, running the show here is a Samsung Exynos 9110 chipset with a co-processor — most suspect could be a Tensor unit. It comes with 2 GB of SDRAM and 32 GB of eMMC flash storage.

Aside from its touch controls, the Pixel Watch features a side button and a haptic crown for navigation and interaction. There are four colorways available: Champagne Gold/Hazel, Matte Black/Obsidian, Polished Silver/Chalk, Polished Silver/Charcoal. The Wi-Fi-only version costs $349, while the 4G LTE option retails for $399.

Images courtesy of Google