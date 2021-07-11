One of the most useful tactical gears for your car is an organizer for the back seat of your vehicle to carry and organize your tactical gear in style. This accessory is a must-have for people who go hunting or camping on a frequent basis.

This universal tactical seat back organizer fits most types of vehicles such as trucks, minivans, SUVs, and sedans.

We have reviewed many tactical seat back organizers but nothing even comes close to Gonex Car Seat Back Organizer + 4 Detachable Molle Pouch

This is not just another tactical seat back organizer to keep your tactical gear in place but also contains all the extras for normal daily use items such as your books, smart devices or your umbrella.

Here are some of the features you get for this product:

2 inside pockets for your large items

The medical pouch holds your first aid supplies

The water bottle pouch holds your bottle

Admin pouch holds tactical gear

Drawstring pouch holds garbage or bullet shells

When shopping for a reliable car seat organizer, one of the most important aspects is its material and this ‘Gonex Car Seat Back Organizer’ is made out of military-grade 1000d polyester material which makes it very reliable against wear and tear and sticky velcro keeps your goods in place under all driving conditions.

Easy to install

You just need to install top strap around the headrest of your vehicle and then install the bottom strap to the front seat to fix the panel. There are 2 strap attachment points to keep molle pouches in their place under all driving conditions but they can easily be dismantled from the panel directly and placed on your tactical backpacks.

As mentioned above, one size fits most vehicles like SUV, truck, MPV, pickup etc. After they are loaded up, they can easily be transferred from seat to seat location or from vehicle to another vehicle very easily.

Unique Molle System

Molle system helps you hold your pens, D-ring, or tactical gear. You can add molle pouches to extend your storage space.

Specification

Dimension：16″ x 23.6″

5 Sets Weight：2.7lbs

One Set Weight: 0.94lbs

Material：1000D polyester

Military-grade high quality YKK zippers

Two inside pockets & three outside pockets

Removable USA flag patch

Note: Maximum capacity of 70 lbs. Too much weight will effect subsequent use

Gonex Car Seat Back Organizer is the best tactical car seat back organizer in the market and it is available on Amazon, read the reviews on Amazon for yourself and decide for yourself.