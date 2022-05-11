If your upcoming summer plans involve outdoor excursions and other relative activities, gear up early and avoid the last-minute shopping rush. For those destined to hit the trails for some hiking, camping, or both, Goldwin shares its latest products. The SS22 All-Climate Shell Collection showcase the stylish versatility of PERTEX SHIELD AIR and GORE-TEX.

The use of these innovative materials is surging in popularity thanks to their unique properties. Unlike other natural or synthetic fabrics, these two are almost ubiquitous when it comes to outerwear. Taking advantage of both breathability and moisture resistance, Goldwin offers a sizeable capsule for adventure-seeking enthusiasts.

Goldwin’s SS22 All-Climate Shell Collection is split into two categories: GORE-TEX and PERTEX SHIELD AIR. Depending on what the buyer prefers, there’s enough variety to keep even the most discerning customers happy. For those seeking durability and exceptional performance against dynamic weather conditions, GORE-TEX is the way to go.

On the other hand, PERTEX SHIELD AIR is ideal for people who prefer a more lightweight set of apparel. Nevertheless, you can still count on its ability to withstand the elements. The SS22 All-Climate Shell Collection nearly has everything you need. Goldwin should seriously collaborate with footwear brands and drop a complete capsule in the future.

The GORE-TEX lineup includes the Fly Air Jacket, Fly Air Pullover, and Pro Pants. Meanwhile, its PERTEX SHIELD AIR roster comprises the Fast Shell Light Jacket, Fast Shell Pocketable Pants, and the Pullover. As you can see, there’s something for everyone and it’s just a matter of personal taste. The SS22 All-Climate Shell Collection is now available for purchase on Goldwin’s official sales channels.

Images courtesy of Goldwin